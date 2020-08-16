1/1
CORINNE M. LEWIS
1935 - 2020
Corinne M. Lewis, age 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her home in Winfield, Illinois. She was born October 18, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois. Corinne graduated from Foreman High School. After graduation she worked at Teletype Corporation where she met her husband, Mel. Mel and Corinne raised their family in Chicago and in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. In 1995, they moved to The Villages in Florida where they enjoyed their retirement. Corinne enjoyed spending time with friends, bowling, ceramics and Bingo. In 2011, they returned to Illinois, making Winfield their home, closer to her children and grandchildren. Corinne's children and grandchildren were the center of her life. Corinne is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Mel; her children, Susan, Ron and Todd; six grandchildren, Dan, Cory, Kimberly, Cody, Bailey and Brett; and a great-grandchild, Aiden. Cremation was private. Arrangements were handled by DuPage Cremations, LTD & Memorial Chapel, West Chicago, 630-293-5200.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
