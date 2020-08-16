Corinne M. Lewis, age 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at her home in Winfield, Illinois. She was born October 18, 1935, in Chicago, Illinois. Corinne graduated from Foreman High School. After graduation she worked at Teletype Corporation where she met her husband, Mel. Mel and Corinne raised their family in Chicago and in Elk Grove Village, Illinois. In 1995, they moved to The Villages in Florida where they enjoyed their retirement. Corinne enjoyed spending time with friends, bowling, ceramics and Bingo. In 2011, they returned to Illinois, making Winfield their home, closer to her children and grandchildren. Corinne's children and grandchildren were the center of her life. Corinne is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Mel; her children, Susan, Ron and Todd; six grandchildren, Dan, Cory, Kimberly, Cody, Bailey and Brett; and a great-grandchild, Aiden. Cremation was private. Arrangements were handled by DuPage Cremations, LTD & Memorial Chapel, West Chicago, 630-293-5200.