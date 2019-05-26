ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Corinne "Cori" Roth, 73, of Arlington Heights. She died Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Mrs. Roth worked as a medical technologist for Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago and for Fahey Medical Des Plaines. Cori had a passion for horseback riding and had a kind heart for all types of animals. She had artistic capabilities in which Cori was recognized for by others. She loved interacting with people and was a very compassionate person. Corinne is survived by her spouse of 45 years, Randy; son, Steven Roth; mother, Vivian Rogers; brother, Karl Stone; and several nieces. Visitation Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 12:00 pm until the 2:00 pm Memorial Service at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment is private Memorial Contributions may be given to Walk On at http://walkonfarm.org/ or HorseFeathers at https://www.horsefeatherscenter.org/ or to similar organizations in the area that provide equine assisted activities to people with disabilities. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary