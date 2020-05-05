Daily Herald Obituaries
CORNELL J. TONZA


1925 - 2020
CORNELL J. TONZA Obituary
WARRENVILLE - Cornell J. Tonza, age 95, formerly of Maywood, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at the Seasons Hospice in Naperville. He was born March 2, 1925 in Chicago to the late Aleksra "Alex" and the late Milita "Alice" Tonza. Cornell was a proud Air Force Veteran of WWII, diehard Cubs fan, and had a love of airplanes. Cornell and his late brother, Ted were raised in Chicago. He was married to the love of his life, Leona, who preceded him. He is survived by and was the cherished uncle of Marilyn (Boyd) Derby, Fred (Sue) Lindemann, Frances (Larry) Cormany, Ed (Kathy) Driskell, Shirley Driskell, Lynn Tonza and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. Cousin Helen Cauwels of Palatine. Due to the coronavirus, there will be no services. His request was to be cremated and interred at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2020
