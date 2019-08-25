|
Corwin was born in 1948 in Chicago, IL, to Harold and Dorothy Kozminski. Shortly thereafter the family moved to Spring Grove, IL. In 1958, they purchased Fox Lake Bowl and moved to Fox Lake. Corwin joined the U.S. Army in 1967 during the Vietnam War. He was awarded a Purple Heart in 1968 as a result of being shot in the head. He lived with the bullet embedded in his brain for the rest of his life. The injury did not slow him down. His passion was commercial fishing which he did in the Atlantic Ocean off the Coast of Florida and in the Pacific Ocean off California, Washington, and Alaska. He owned his own vessels. When he wasn't fishing he worked construction, putting in infrastructures for industrial parks and housing subdivisions. Corwin always had a Harley Davidson, riding as much as he could until his health declined. His residences included Ketchikan, AK; Bodega Bay and Windsor, CA. He also attended Peninsula College in Port Angeles, WA, where he earned a degree in Diesel Mechanics. During the latter part of the 1990's, when his health from the injury was deteriorating, he sold his fish boat and moved to Grants Pass, OR. He was involved in the VFW and Purple Heart associations until his health prevented him from participating. Corwin met his wife Nancy in Grants Pass. They were together for 20 years. Corwin died in their home. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Dorothy Kozminski, and a sister Barbara (Grant) Warburton. He is survived by his wife Nancy, sister Arlene, and brother Douglas. He also has stepchildren and grandchildren as well as many nephews, nieces and great-nephews and nieces. Corwin will be missed by us all. He was interred at Eagle Point National Cemetery, White City, OR, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2019