|
|
Cory A. Sanderson, 47, of Elgin passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife Dawn, their sons Ethan & Wyatt Sanderson. Brother Chad (Kimberly); nephew Carson and a niece Emma. Parents Ken and Jackie Sanderson. And many aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews. Cory was born on June 18, 1972 in Arlington Heights the son of Kenneth & Jacqueline Miller Sanderson. He graduated from Purdue University in 1994 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and began working for Koepfer America as a sales engineer. On September 25, 1999, Cory married the love of his life, Dawn, an accountant. Cory proudly welcomed the birth of twin boys, Ethan and Wyatt, on April 28th, 2004. Cory loved every aspect of life and always focused on the positive. He loved his work in the Gear Industry and traveled the world doing it with countless trips all over the US, Germany, Switzerland and Mexico. He loved meeting new people and learning about their business. Cory was a foodie, loved to eat and was often found cooking or smoking something on his grill or smoker. He loved to travel and enjoy other cultures and food and drink. Cory found a passion later in his life in the martial arts and earned his black belt in November of 2014 just months before his diagnosis of ALS. Over the course of the last five years of his life with ALS, he reconnected his bonds of brotherhood with his Beta Theta Pi fraternity brothers from college. Even though Cory had ALS, and had no voice, he still had the ability to stay virtually connected, all while watching his favorite sports teams, especially his alma mater. Cory's fraternity brothers have been a great source of joy and happiness amidst the suffering he had with this disease. Cory was most importantly a loving and ever so patient father and husband and will be deeply missed. Cory never stopping LIVING his life even in the face of this terrible disease. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 4-8 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St., Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com and memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1 PM at First Congregational Church of Elgin, 256 E. Chicago St. Elgin, parking for the memorial service is in the parking garage located at the corner of N. Spring and E. Chicago St.. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Les Turner ALS Foundation in memory of Cory Sanderson or https://www.gofundme.com/manage/ help-cory-fight-als.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 13, 2019