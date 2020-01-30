|
Craig Forsythe, 55, passed away on Jan. 1, 2020. Devoted husband to his loving wife, Silvia. Cherished father of Thor and Viveka. Beloved son of Carol and (the late) Philip. Dear brother of Phil (Anne). Craig will be missed by many relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church, 10805 Main Street, Huntley, IL, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. A Masonic Service will begin at 9:00am followed by a Visitation from 10:00am until time of the Memorial Service at 11:00am. For info, please contact Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home & Crematorium at 847-678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 30, 2020