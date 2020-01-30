Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home
9568 Belmont Avenue
Franklin Park, IL 60131
(847) 678-1950
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM
Prairie Lutheran Church
10805 Main Street
Huntley, IL
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church
10805 Main Street
Huntley, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church
10805 Main Street
Huntley, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CRAIG FORSYTHE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CRAIG FORSYTHE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CRAIG FORSYTHE Obituary
Craig Forsythe, 55, passed away on Jan. 1, 2020. Devoted husband to his loving wife, Silvia. Cherished father of Thor and Viveka. Beloved son of Carol and (the late) Philip. Dear brother of Phil (Anne). Craig will be missed by many relatives and friends. Family and friends will gather at Shepherd of the Prairie Lutheran Church, 10805 Main Street, Huntley, IL, on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. A Masonic Service will begin at 9:00am followed by a Visitation from 10:00am until time of the Memorial Service at 11:00am. For info, please contact Sax-Tiedemann Funeral Home & Crematorium at 847-678-1950 or www.sax-tiedemann.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CRAIG's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -