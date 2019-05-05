|
|
LAKE IN THE HILLS - Craig M. Abbott loving husband of Janice Abbott; devoted father of Christi (Gregory) Sosin, Richard (Anne) Ruiz, Richard Abbott and Danielle (Trent) French; cherished grandfather of Cody, Kylie, Gabriella, Chase, Ryan and Kinsley; fond brother of Barbara (Martin) Sidor. Family and Friends will meet Saturday, May 11th from 9:30 A.M. until time of memorial service at 11:30 A.M. at Morizzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2550 W. Hassell Road (northeast corner of Barrington Road), Hoffman Estates, IL 60169. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . A Life Tributes page has been created to make it easy for Family and Friends to share memories, photos and videos. For further information about this funeral, please contact the Morizzo Funeral Directors at 847-752-6444. Arrangements entrusted to Morizzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2550 West Hassell Road, (northeast corner at Barrington Road), Hoffman Estates, Illinois 60169.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 5, 2019