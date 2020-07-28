Craig Michael Lisack transitioned from this life on July 25, 2020. He is survived by his life partner, Ila Jennings. Preceeded in death by his parents, Alice and Joseph. Also survived by his siblings, Nancy (Angelo Mantas) Nelson, Marilyn (the late Jerry) Gettes, Marcia (Joseph) Cyganowski, Paul Lisack, Jeannine (Heather Kopicki) Seyfried, and Tim ( Donna DalCero) Lisack. He was also loved by many nieces and nephews and extended family members Craig graduated from Notre Dame High School in Niles, Illinois and attended Loyola University. He was a successful salesman of hydraulic machine parts during his working life, and it was there that he put his sparkling personality and sense of humor to use. It is this spirit of the person that will be sorely missed by his colleagues and loved ones. Craig grew up on the northwest side of Chicago in Edison Park. Although he may have moved to different places in his life, his heart was always home on Northwest Highway. He loved sports and was an especially avid Chicago Blackhawks fan and hockey fan; growing up in Edison Park, he could often be found playing hockey in Brooks Park and in the summer, playing baseball on those same fields. It was this same competitive fighting spirit that kept Craig going the past few years even as his body failed him. Those who knew him his entire life, as well as those who only knew him for a brief while, will always remember that spirt as well as his beautiful smile. Visitation will take place Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the MJ Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 10:00 AM until time of prayers 11:00 AM. Mass at St. Juliana Church, 7201 N Oketo (at Touhy) at 11:30 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Due to the current Covid-19 health guidelines, we are limited to a gathering of 50. We kindly ask that you immediately exit the funeral home after briefly paying your respects to the family so that others may have the same opportunity. Please wear masks and use proper social distancing. Neither the family nor funeral home supply masks. Under these same rules no food or drink can be available at this time. The family understands that you may not wish to attend public gatherings at this time. Rest in peace, Craig Michael Lisack. You are free to run and smile an everlasting smile. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the National Ataxia Foundation at ataxia.org.
For further information, 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.