Craig Robert Jungdahl passed away peacefully on May 21, 2020 at the age of 62. Born in Chicago, Illinois to Lois Kendrick (nee Carter) and Arthur Jungdahl, Craig lived his life fun, happy, loving, laughing, and selfless. He greatly enjoyed fishing, spending time with family, reading/watching/learning anything historical or war-focused, joking around and laughing his heart out, eating tasty foods and drinking hearty beers, and traveling. Craig was always available to lend a helping hand or fix anything that was broken-a handyman and jack of all trades. Craig is survived by his children, son Daniel and daughter Shauna, and his brothers Mark and Scott. He was a wonderful person and he will be very missed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the American Heart Association.



Published in Daily Herald on Jun. 5, 2020.
