Loving husband, father, papa, and friend. Craig Wisniewski is survived by his wife Jean, his daughters Mary (Phil) McHale, Kerry (Jay) Jalowiecki, Megan (Rick) Loera, son Danny (Jenn) Wisniewski, and his 5 cherished grandkids (John, Lauren, Annie, Conor, and "my man" Shane) with two more on the way. Craig was also a beloved son, brother, and uncle to many. As the man behind this large and ever growing family his memory will carry on forever. His family and friends will be sure to continue his legacy with stories, "craigisms," and a light peppering of jokes and teasing, all of which he was known for. He was committed to making everyone around him smile and was the go to handy man for friends and family alike, always willing to lend a hand. He will live on through every Bears and Cubs win, his love for a good time, and his optimism for life - which was "better than a sharp stick in the eye." We love you. Services to celebrate the life of Craig Wisniewski will be as follows: Visitation will take place on Friday, August 16th from 3-8 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral Home (330 W. Golf Rd., Schaumburg). A second visitation will take place at 12 PM on Saturday, August 17th at Holy Family Church (2515 Palatine Rd., Inverness) to be followed by mass at 1 PM. Burial at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery (1185 W. Algonquin Rd., Palatine, IL). For information, 847-882-5580 or www.ahlgrimfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 15, 2019