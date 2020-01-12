|
BARRINGTON - Crystal Corderman, a lifelong resident of Barrington, passed away on January 10, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Barrington on February 2, 1930 to Norman and Opal Brandt. Crystal was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Corderman, in 2007; and her brother, Duane Brandt in 2009. She is survived by her nephew, Scott (Penny) Brandt, of Earlville; her two nieces, Kathy (John) Hutchison, of Somonauk, and Lisa (Greg) Smith, of Sycamore; and her sister-in-law, Laura Brandt, of DeKalb. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, from 10 AM until the time of a funeral service at 11 AM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences or call 847-381-3411 for more information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020