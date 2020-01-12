Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Resources
More Obituaries for CRYSTAL CORDERMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CRYSTAL CORDERMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CRYSTAL CORDERMAN Obituary
BARRINGTON - Crystal Corderman, a lifelong resident of Barrington, passed away on January 10, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born in Barrington on February 2, 1930 to Norman and Opal Brandt. Crystal was preceded in death by her husband, Dean Corderman, in 2007; and her brother, Duane Brandt in 2009. She is survived by her nephew, Scott (Penny) Brandt, of Earlville; her two nieces, Kathy (John) Hutchison, of Somonauk, and Lisa (Greg) Smith, of Sycamore; and her sister-in-law, Laura Brandt, of DeKalb. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, from 10 AM until the time of a funeral service at 11 AM at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences or call 847-381-3411 for more information.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CRYSTAL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home
View Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -