Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
Curt C. Barnes, beloved husband of Sharon (nee Gerlach); devoted father of Daniel (Laurie), James (Lynn), John and the late Curt Barnes; dear stepfather of Todd Holz, Deborah (Keith) McKay and Kristen (Thomas) Trigsted; dear grandfather of 14 and great-grandfather of one. Funeral Tuesday, family and friends are invited to gather 9:30 a.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.), Roselle, IL. 60172. Funeral Service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment Wheaton Cemetery. Visitation Monday, from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com. Memorial donations may be made to JourneyCare Hospice Foundation, 405 Lake Zurich Rd., Barrington IL. 60010.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 8, 2019
