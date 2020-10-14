HANOVER PARK - Curtis C. Medine, 82, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020. Born August 12, 1938 in Chicago. Curtis was a veteran serving in the Army and Air Force. He was a hard worker having spent most of his life in the trucking industry. After retirement he enjoyed spending as much time with his family as he could, especially his grandkids. Beloved husband of the late Carol, Loving dad of David (Denise) and Laura (fiance Robert Adams); cherished grandpa of Danielle, Curtis W., Kirra, Marisa, Kileen and Madison; caring great-grandpa of Rylend, Noah and Mason; dear son of the late Curtis E. and Dolly (nee Salo) and kind brother of Richard (Donna), Allen (Barbara) and Linniea (Tim) Lisk. Visitation 2:00p.m. until time of service 7:00p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 333 S. Roselle Rd (¼ mile south of Irving Park Rd), Roselle. Following services cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. Inurnment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated. For information, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
