Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Willow Creek Community Church
67 Algonquin Road
South Barrington, TX
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Valley Ranch Baptist Church
, 1501 E. Belt Line Road
Coppell, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CYNTHIA TORIUMI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CYNTHIA BRAS TORIUMI


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CYNTHIA BRAS TORIUMI Obituary
Cynthia Bras Toriumi was born October 21, 1965, in Marlin, Texas. She tragically left this earth on July 2, 2019, and passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father. Cynthia was reared in Wichita Falls, Texas, and graduated from Wichita Falls HS, then Texas Tech. While at Tech, she joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and served as chapter president, while also being involved in Campus Crusade for Christ, which she continued to support after college. Cynthia moved to Dallas-Fort Worth where she became an active member of Valley Ranch Baptist Church. Cynthia always made time for her friends and loved ones. Her joyful spirit, kind heart, and fun-loving demeanor were hallmarks of her personality, and all who knew her adored her, as she did them. Next to her relationship with her Lord and Savior, Cynthia's highest priority was her family. While in DFW, she became the mother of two wonderful children of whom she was exceedingly proud, Carter Bras and Whitney Bras. And in 2016, she relocated to the Chicago area to marry the love of her life, Eric Toriumi. In addition to Eric, Carter and Whitney, Cynthia is survived by her mother and stepfather, Pat and Steve Runcie, her father and stepmother, Sandys and Diane Peyton, as well as her beloved stepchildren, Eric, Allison, and Jonathan "Jon Jon" Toriumi. Cynthia's life will be publicly celebrated on Saturday, July 6, 2019. On that date, family visitation will be available from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Road), Barrington, Illinois, followed by a memorial service at 4:00 pm at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 Algonquin Road, South Barrington, Illinois. On Saturday, July 13, 2019, a second memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm at Valley Ranch Baptist Church, 1501 E. Belt Line Road, Coppell, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Stephens County Animal Shelter, www.littleshelterthatcould.com. Please visit www.davenportfamily.com to send condolences.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home
View Now