Cynthia Bras Toriumi was born October 21, 1965, in Marlin, Texas. She tragically left this earth on July 2, 2019, and passed into the arms of her Heavenly Father. Cynthia was reared in Wichita Falls, Texas, and graduated from Wichita Falls HS, then Texas Tech. While at Tech, she joined the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and served as chapter president, while also being involved in Campus Crusade for Christ, which she continued to support after college. Cynthia moved to Dallas-Fort Worth where she became an active member of Valley Ranch Baptist Church. Cynthia always made time for her friends and loved ones. Her joyful spirit, kind heart, and fun-loving demeanor were hallmarks of her personality, and all who knew her adored her, as she did them. Next to her relationship with her Lord and Savior, Cynthia's highest priority was her family. While in DFW, she became the mother of two wonderful children of whom she was exceedingly proud, Carter Bras and Whitney Bras. And in 2016, she relocated to the Chicago area to marry the love of her life, Eric Toriumi. In addition to Eric, Carter and Whitney, Cynthia is survived by her mother and stepfather, Pat and Steve Runcie, her father and stepmother, Sandys and Diane Peyton, as well as her beloved stepchildren, Eric, Allison, and Jonathan "Jon Jon" Toriumi. Cynthia's life will be publicly celebrated on Saturday, July 6, 2019. On that date, family visitation will be available from 11:00 am until 3:00 pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Road), Barrington, Illinois, followed by a memorial service at 4:00 pm at Willow Creek Community Church, 67 Algonquin Road, South Barrington, Illinois. On Saturday, July 13, 2019, a second memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm at Valley Ranch Baptist Church, 1501 E. Belt Line Road, Coppell, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Stephens County Animal Shelter, www.littleshelterthatcould.com.