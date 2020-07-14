1/
CYNTHIA D. "CINDY" PETERSEN
ELGIN - Cynthia D. "Cindy" Petersen (nee Meaker) passed away July 9th. Loving wife of Gary Petersen and her first husband, the late Mike Sullivan; dear mother of Christopher Sullivan and 5 Petersen stepchildren; adoring grandmother of Christian and Colin Sullivan and 6 stepgrandchildren; dear sister of Sue McKay, Nancy Campbell, Pam Meaker, Guy (Yadja) and the late Doug Meaker; sister-in-law of Paula Meaker. Visitation Saturday, July 18th, 1:00 pm until time of stories 3:00 pm at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 95 S. Gilbert St. (at Middle St.), South Elgin, IL. Cremation will be private at the Countryside Crematory. In lieu of flowers, donations to ASPCA.org would be appreciated. For information, 847-289-8054.




Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
95 S. Gilbert St. (at Middle St)
South Elgin, IL 60177
(847) 289-8054
