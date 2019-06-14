Cynthia D. Turchi, 71, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 in Glenview, Illinois. She was born August 19, 1947 in Chicago, was formerly of Deerfield, living in Libertyville for the past 40 years. She was a graduate of Southern Illinois University and received her master's degree from Eastern Illinois University. Cindy was a former elementary teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School for 40 years and was also a parishioner. She enjoyed scrapbooking and listening to Elvis Presley music. Surviving is her husband of 49 years, James Turchi; 2 children, Jessica (Christopher Russell) Turchi and Steven Turchi and 2 grandchildren, Rayna and Rilynn Grace. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Dorothy Edwards and also by a brother, Raymond Edward, Jr. Funeral mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple Ave. Libertyville, IL. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. in Libertyville. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary