WHEATON - Cynthia Krzyzewski nee Lindstrom, 65. Beloved wife of Robert "Bob" Krzyzewski Jr.; loving mother of Jennifer (Tom), Carly (James), Katie (Jeremy), Jacqueline (Ed), Barbara, Kirstin, and Joseph; cherished Mumimu of Sean, Paul, Rylie, Jack, Addie, Vickie, Declan, and Tommy; loving daughter of Gloria (the late George) Lindstrom; daughter-in-law of Ellen and Robert Krzyzewski, Sr.; sister of Kirk (Jean), Karen (Dan), Mark (Dana), Kathy (Dave), George (Jenny), Erik (Therese); aunt of many nieces and nephews. Cynthia was a woman of Faith, Family, and Community. Visitation at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, February 14, 2019. Friends and family are asked to meet at St. Michael Church, 310 S. Wheaton Ave., Wheaton, Friday, February 15, 2019. Mass at 10:00 A.M. Interment Assumption Cemetery. Information, 630-668-0016 or www.willliams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 10, 2019