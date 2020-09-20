ELGIN - Cynthia L. "Cindy" (Paar) Yarmouth passed away unexpectedly on September 2, 2020 at the age of 65. Born in Elgin on October 4, 1954 to John L. and Betty (Begalka) Paar, Cundy attended St. Joseph Grade School and St. Edwards High School in Elgin, and graduated from Elgin High School. Cindy loved her family, friends, cats and gardening. Some of her fondest memories were celebrating the holidays and countless family events at her parents' home with her large family. She will be dearly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, John L. "Jack" Sr. and Betty (Begalka) Paar; and her sister, Susan (Paar) McCluskey. She is survived by her children, Amanda and Trevor Yarmouth; her brother, Jack (Jean) Paar; along with many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Please make any donations to any family services organization. Memorial Services will be held privately. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
