1/
CYNTHIA L. "CINDY" (PAAR) YARMOUTH
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CYNTHIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELGIN - Cynthia L. "Cindy" (Paar) Yarmouth passed away unexpectedly on September 2, 2020 at the age of 65. Born in Elgin on October 4, 1954 to John L. and Betty (Begalka) Paar, Cundy attended St. Joseph Grade School and St. Edwards High School in Elgin, and graduated from Elgin High School. Cindy loved her family, friends, cats and gardening. Some of her fondest memories were celebrating the holidays and countless family events at her parents' home with her large family. She will be dearly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her parents, John L. "Jack" Sr. and Betty (Begalka) Paar; and her sister, Susan (Paar) McCluskey. She is survived by her children, Amanda and Trevor Yarmouth; her brother, Jack (Jean) Paar; along with many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Please make any donations to any family services organization. Memorial Services will be held privately. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin, 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved