Cynthia Sullivan Niehaus, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 27, 2020. Cynthia was born January 29, 1946 in Chicago, IL to Sidney and Dolores (nee Brown) Sullivan. She graduated from St. Mel Elementary in 1960 and from Siena High School in 1964 in Chicago. Cynthia was a loving mother to Charlie (Stacey) Niehaus and Suzanne (Frank) Gattuso, cherished grandmother to Hailey, Ella, Chase and Ashton, dear sister to John L. (Cookie) Sullivan and Kelley (Catherine) Sullivan, fond sister-in-law, Joyce (William) Browning and adored aunt to many nieces, nephews and great niece. She was a wonderful friend to all. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Thomas Niehaus. Services will be private at St. Mary Catholic Church in Woodstock. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 847-833-2928.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2020