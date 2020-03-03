Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Northern Illinois Funeral Services Inc.
31632 N. Ellis Drive, Unit 209
Volo, IL 60073
(847) 833-2928

CYNTHIA SULLIVAN NIEHAUS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CYNTHIA SULLIVAN NIEHAUS Obituary
Cynthia Sullivan Niehaus, 74, passed away peacefully on Thursday February 27, 2020. Cynthia was born January 29, 1946 in Chicago, IL to Sidney and Dolores (nee Brown) Sullivan. She graduated from St. Mel Elementary in 1960 and from Siena High School in 1964 in Chicago. Cynthia was a loving mother to Charlie (Stacey) Niehaus and Suzanne (Frank) Gattuso, cherished grandmother to Hailey, Ella, Chase and Ashton, dear sister to John L. (Cookie) Sullivan and Kelley (Catherine) Sullivan, fond sister-in-law, Joyce (William) Browning and adored aunt to many nieces, nephews and great niece. She was a wonderful friend to all. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband, Thomas Niehaus. Services will be private at St. Mary Catholic Church in Woodstock. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 847-833-2928.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CYNTHIA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -