Services
Meadows Funeral Home
3615 Kirchoff Rd
Rolling Meadows, IL 60008
(847) 253-0224
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Church
450 South Mitchell
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of the Wayside Church
450 South Mitchell
Arlington Heights, IL
View Map
CYRIL F. NICKOL Obituary
Cyril F. Nickol, a lifelong resident of Arlington Heights, passed away on Wednesday, April 10 at the age of 93. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Jane (nee Blameuser), parents Edmund and Clara (Weidner), and siblings Howard, Lloyd, Florence, Patricia and Elaine. He is survived by his children David (Martha) Passarelli, John (Diane) Passarelli, Cathy (Michael) Lundgren and Cynthia (Kurt) Altemus and his sisters Betty and Cleone. He was a loving Pop-Pop to Renee (Derek), Rachel (Scott), Joseph, Daniel (Lana), Michael, Leif, Bryce (Melaney), Layne and Clayton. Cyril was born on January 31, 1926 on a farm which is now known as Nickol Knoll Golf Course. He married Mary Jane in 1961 at which time they moved to south Arlington Heights where they raised their family and lived happily together until Mary Jane passed away in 2012. In 2016, Cyril became a resident of The Lutheran Home. He was an avid collector of anything John Deere. Visitation Monday 10 a.m. until time of mass 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, 450 South Mitchell, Arlington Heights (at the corner of Park and Mitchell) In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to . For information, call 847-253-0224 or visit www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2019
