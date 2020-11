Rev. Dr. D. Douglas Seleen, age 96, US Navy Veteran, passed away at the Westminster Place (Presbyterian Homes), Evanston, IL. November 2, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Leila C. Seleen. Dr. Seleen is also survived by sons, William and Charles; daughters-in-law, Mary and Wendy; grandchildren, Andrew, Robert, Elizabeth Claire, Elizabeth Anne and Kimberly; and great-grandchildren, Jordan, Even and Ove. He was preceded in death by daughter, Leila Claire. Arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, for more info call 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com