MUNDELEIN - Memorial Service for Dafne Hopkins (nee DeLuna), 89, is 11 AM Saturday June 22, 2019 at Community Protestant Church 418 N. Prairie Ave. Mundelein IL 60060. Visitation is 10 AM Saturday until the time of service. She was born May 2, 1930 in Chicago IL. and died June 12, 2019 at Hillcrest Retirement Village in Round Lake. She was a member of the Community Protestant Church in Mundelein for many years. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her loving sons John Hopkins and Ian (Jodi) Hopkins, grandchildren Erin, Ryan and Matthew, her niece Yvette (Gerardo) Lopez and her nephew Efraim (Vionntte) DeLuna, sister-in-law Pilar DeLuna. For information call 847-566-8020 or visit www.kristanfunerahome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 14, 2019
