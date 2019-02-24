ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Br. Dale A. Barth, C.S.V., 75, was born June 21, 1943 in Peoria, IL to Walter and Cecilia (nee Benn) Barth and passed away February 21, 2019. His parents preceded him in death, along with his brother Jack Barth and his sisters Gail Barth and Cynthia (Barth) Montgomery. He is survived by his sister-in-law, Marilyn Barth and many nieces and nephews. Br. Barth pronounced first vows on September 8, 1963 in Arlington Heights and was ordained a Permanent Deacon on September 13, 2003 by Bishop Joseph Imesch in Joliet, IL. In 1963, Br. Barth graduated from Spalding Institute in Peoria, IL. He attended undergrad classes at Ray Vogue Photography School, Loyola University and Mundelein College, all in Chicago, IL. He also attended Ministry of Care classes in preparation for his diaconate. For 23 years he was assigned to Saint Viator High School in Arlington Heights, IL, where he served as Director of Maintenance (1967-90). From 1990-98, he worked in the Provincial Treasurer's Office at the Viatorian Province Center, Arlington Heights and from 1996-99, he was assigned as Business Manager at St. Viator Parish, Las Vegas. He served as Pastoral Minister at Maternity BVM Parish, Bourbonnais, IL from 2000-03. He was then assigned as Assistant to the Novice Director at St. Patrick Parish in Kankakee, IL. He served as Pastoral Associate at St. Viator Parish in Chicago (2005-2008), before retiring to the Viatorian Province Center retirement residence in 2008. Visitation for Br. Barth will be Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 3-7 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights, IL and Wednesday, February 27 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of the Wayside Church, 440 S. Mitchell Street, Arlington Heights. Interment will be at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Viator High School Scholarship Fund, 1213 E. Oakton Street, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary