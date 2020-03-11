|
ROLLING MEADOWS - Dale A. Reif (nee Nielsen) passed away March 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late John D.; loving mother of John, Ronald (Elizabeth) Reif, and Janet (Vic) Lapinski; fond grandmother of Tiffany (Mike) Judges, Tommy (Bri), Danielle and Jimmy Reif, John and Dana Lapinski; great-grandmother to 2. Dale was a CSO with the RMPD for 30 years. She was kind, selfless and loved by many. Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, 2 pm to 5 pm, with a Prayer Service at 4:30 pm at the Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Rd., Rolling Meadows. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020