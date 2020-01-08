|
BATAVIA - Dale A. Richard, age 69, passed away at his home with great dignity, surrounded by his family on January 2nd, 2020. Dale was born in Detroit, Michigan to Allan and Catherine Richard on November 13th, 1950. He graduated from Shaker Heights High School and immediately joined the U.S. Navy, stationed at Great Lakes Naval Base. He became a Sub-Mariner and served on the U.S.S. Henry Clay and the James Monroe during the Vietnam War. Dale returned to civilian life entering a lifelong career in sales. He was united in marriage on April 10, 1982 in Leland, Illinois to Linda J. Grover and was proud to be the Salesman who married the Farmer's Daughter. Dale and Linda celebrated 37 years of wedding anniversaries. Dale joined the LML Technologies team and worked many years, becoming the first "Mayor of Wisconsin.". Upon retirement, Dale focused his ambitions to the Batavia where he served in many capacities, enjoying being Commander and Quartermaster for many years. He further served in the District 19 , becoming 19th District Commander in 2014-2015. His heart and work centered around helping all Veterans of Foreign Wars for the remainder of his life. Dale is survived by his wife Linda, two children Allan and Adam Richard of Batavia, grandson Alexander Richard, brother Brian (Kathi) Richard of Cincinnati, Ohio, as well as many brothers- and sisters-in-law, and wonderful nieces and nephews. Wake will be at Moss Funeral Home in Batavia on Jan 11, 2010 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the Service at 5:30 p.m. A "Celebration of Life Luncheon" will be hosted on Sunday, Jan. 12th from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the Batavia Post 1197, 645 S. River Street, Batavia, IL 60510. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Batavia Post 1197, 645 S. River Street, Batavia, IL. 60510.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 8, 2020