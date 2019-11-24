Daily Herald Obituaries
DALE ARNOLD ROWEN


1924 - 2019
DALE ARNOLD ROWEN Obituary
ST. CHARLES - Dale Arnold Rowen, 95, formerly of Galesburg, died Saturday, November 16, 2019. Born September 19, 1924 in Galesburg. Dale was a veteran of WWII having served in the Army Air Force as a Master Sergeant. Dale was also a P.O.W. and earned the Purple Heart. He was retired as a real estate broker and was well know for being an expert jazz musician playing both the clarinet and saxophone. He will be missed by his family and friends. Beloved husband of 69 years to Peggy (nee Billings); loving father of Curt (Jane) and Thomas (Juli) Rowen and cherished grandpa of Adam, Joseph, Amy and Rachel. He was preceded in death by 2 sisters, 2 brothers. Cremation will be private at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 950 S. Bartlett Rd., Bartlett. Burial will be in Galesburg at a later date. For information, 630-289-7575 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
