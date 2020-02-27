Daily Herald Obituaries
1936 - 2020
Dale "Poppo" Bond, 83, of Grayslake, IL (Saddlebrook Farms), passed away peacefully February 23, 2020 at Advocate Condell Hospital in Libertyville. Dale worked as a lithographer for 44 years at the same company. He was an avid woodworker making many beautiful masterpieces for his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Marlene of 65 years; his 4 beloved children, Brenda Jurczak, Teresa Bond, Karen (Frankie Lee) Koskotas and Michael Bond. He will be missed by his beloved grandchildren, Lacey, Micha, Annie, Ashley (Tommy), Jenna, Kyle, Mitchell; great-grandkids, Addie, Zander, Kenny, Kayla, Alexa, James, Hailee and Alex; his sister, Ada Sue Powers; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Howard; and his son-in-law, Henry "Skippy" Schaul. A Celebration of Life will be held privately at the family's request. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at Advocate Condell Hospital and to Cathy Daniel of Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 847-833-2928.
