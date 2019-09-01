|
Dale Dorman Theobald, 92, formerly of Elk Grove Village, passed away peacefully at home August 26 at 10 pm. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 59 years, Jane Hannah (nee Benson); his parents, Dorman and Ava May; his sister, Dorothy (Ogden) Kilgore; and son-in-law Bill Hood. He was the proud father of Kim Hood, Pam (Tim) Ried, Richard (Annette) Theobald, and Patti (Brad) Keffeler, always willing to lend a hand, give wise counsel or a word of caution. Loving grandfather to Sam (Jane) Hood, Jessica (George) Fuchs, Melissa (Davis) Jaeger, Meghan Ried, Lucas Hood, Brandon Keffeler, Marcie (Preston) Mason, Alex Keffeler, Ashlee (Nolan) Grace, Paige Keffeler, Hannah Theobald and Vanessa Theobald. Great-grandfather of Wyatt and Dylan Hood; Jacob, Emma, Mason and Cameron Fuchs; Hayden and Reese Jaeger; Jackson Dale and Grady Mason. Always a lifelong learner, he enlisted in the Navy after high school, but was fortunate to be sent on to college while waiting for pilot training. He earned his mechanical engineering degree at the University of Kansas, and his MBA at the University of Chicago spending most of his career at Automatic Electric. A man of many interests, Dale was an active church member all his life, most recently at Spring Valley PCA, Roselle, IL. He participated in the Society of Plastic Engineers serving in many roles leading up to President. He served in Mended Hearts at Alexian Brothers Hospital, and enjoyed participating at the Park District Fitness Center and their social gatherings. Dale was an avid collector, loved gardening, dogs and was a student of the stock exchange. Special thanks to Divine Hospice of Yorkville, IL for their help in Dale's final days. Interment will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery on November 15, 2019 at 11:00 am. Gifts can be made to the .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 1, 2019