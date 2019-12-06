Daily Herald Obituaries
Miller Funeral Home
504 W Main St
Dundee, IL 60118
(847) 426-3436
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home
West Dundee, IL
More Obituaries for DALE BENTLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DALE L. BENTLEY

DALE L. BENTLEY Obituary
Dale L. Bentley, age 81, of New Port Richey, FL former many year resident of Hampshire passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 2-5PM at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee. At Dale's request he will then be cremated and inurnment will be private. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to the . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
