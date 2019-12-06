|
Dale L. Bentley, age 81, of New Port Richey, FL former many year resident of Hampshire passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 2-5PM at Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee. At Dale's request he will then be cremated and inurnment will be private. Please omit flowers, memorials may be made to the . To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2019