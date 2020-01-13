Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
5:00 PM
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
View Map
DALE R. SHERWOOD


1934 - 2020
Dale R. Sherwood, 85, of Elgin, passed away at home on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Dale was born on September 11, 1934 in Elgin the son of Frank and Elizabeth Sherwood. He lived his entire life in Elgin, graduating from Elgin High School and attending Drake University in Des Moines, IA. Dale was a proud Army Veteran. For many years Dale enjoyed being a member of the Elgin Area Thunderbird Owner's Club. He always enjoyed photography and miniature trains became his passion later in life. He could often be found at the Elgin Metra Station chatting with train employees, camera in hand. Dale was a many year employee at Bordon's of Elgin. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by School District 300 at Carpentersville, Middle School. Dale is survived by his brother Greg (Janis), several nieces, nephews, cousins, and sister-in-law Nancy Sherwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as his brother Ralph in May, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 5:00 PM in the Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. Burial will be private at Bluff City Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 PM until the time of services. For information 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
