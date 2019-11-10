|
Dale Ronald Klinger passed on to his eternal home on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at age 92. Predeceased by parents Irvin Klinger (Idell) and Irene Wistort (William), brothers Dean (Helen) and Wade (Agnes), wives Irene (nee Sisol) and Dorothy (nee Mallak). Survived by sister Marilyn Erickson, sister-in-law Elizabeth Chudy, son Gary (Adele), daughters Sharon (John Pasch) and Nancy (Neil Quellhorst), stepson Dennis Holz (Debbie); Yanira "Jenny" Rivera, who provided loving care for him for 5 years, 9 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Dale was born in Hillside, IL and raised in Chicago. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps. In 1949 he married Irene, the first love of his life. They moved to Arlington Heights in 1957, where together they were wonderful parents to their three children until Irene passed away in 1968. In 1971, Dale married Dorothy, who was the second love of his life until she passed away in 2008. Dale was a "car guy," and worked his way from apprentice mechanic to director of fleet leasing. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, where he was a Stephen Minister, men's group leader, & Sunday school teacher for more than 20 years. He was a Mason and a Rotarian and loved his music, his church, and his family. His warmth, zest for life, and genuine interest in people captured hearts. A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 15, at First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights, 1903 E. Euclid Ave.: visitation at 9:00 a.m. and service at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to First United Methodist Church of Arlington Heights or a or extend a warm compliment to someone you don't know.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 10, 2019