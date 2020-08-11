PALATINE - Dale S. Ott, 73. Navy Vietnam Veteran, Army Reserve Special Forces Weapons Sergeant,12th Special Forces (Airborne) Veteran and Retired Palatine Police Officer of 26 years, serving in MEG, and as one of Palatine's first Bike Patrol Officers. Celebrated a consulting career as Chief Commanding Liaison Officer with the United Nations Peace Keeping Mission in Croatia and continued his career as an Anti-trafficking and Anti-terrorism Advisor, serving Macedonia, Jordan, Africa, Iraq, Afghanistan, and Albania. In 2010 he joined the US EXBS Program and returned to Albania as the Advisor where he was awarded the Superior Medal of Honor for his service to Albania. He continued as an Advisor for EXBS serving in Armenia, Indonesia, Mongolia, and Sri Lanka, retiring from his last post in Albania, a country and its people near and dear to his heart, in December 2019 to dedicate time to his family and spend time camping. Born December 6, 1946 in Mauston, WI, passed away August 8, 2020 peacefully in his home with his family surrounding him. Beloved husband for over 51 years of Sandra, L. Ott Loving father of Gina (Ralph) Andaas and Jacqueline (Andrew) Zizzo. Proud grandfather of Isabella and Thurston Zizzo and grandogs, Winter and Ceasar. Due to COVID-19 restrictions 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and masks must be worn. Visitation Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 3-7 PM at Smith- Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, 10 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. For information, 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
