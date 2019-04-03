HOFFMAN ESTATES - Dale W. Olsen, age 85. Beloved husband of the late Joan F. Olsen (nee Fehrmann) for over 56 years. Devoted father of David S. (Lilly) Olsen and Pamela G. (Peter III) Dudek. Loving grandfather of Peter J. IV (Amanda), Jeffery (Kristin), Jessica (KC), Karissa (Dave), Kyle and great-grandfather of Peter J. V and Myla Jean. Cherished brother of Donald (Mary) Wetzel, Walter (Pat) Wetzel and Karen (Robert) Roseler. Caring uncle and cousin of many. Born February 21, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Scott and Virginia Olsen, Dale passed away on March 31, 2019 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. Dale was a veteran of the Korean conflict in the Air Force for 4 years as a specialist aircraft mechanic and jet aircraft refueling driver. He received specialized training in Wichita Falls TX and served in Fairbanks, AK (2 years), Newfoundland and New Jersey. He also did the Honor Flight Chicago to Washington DC on August 8, 2018. Visitation Friday, from 3 to 8 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Rd., Schaumburg. In state Saturday, from 10:00 AM until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Rd., Schaumburg. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church, 202 E. Schaumburg Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60194, or , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary