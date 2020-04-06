|
|
Dallas "Gene" Barnett, 83, of Bloomington, IL, returned home on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the Villas of Holly Brook at Fox Creek. A celebration of life will be held in Gene's memory at a later date. Cremation rites have been accorded by Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Gene was born March 18, 1937 to Dallas and Marie Stearns Barnett. He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Dayton Ferguson; his stepmother, Marcelle Barnett; three sisters and three nephews. He leaves behind five children, Rock (Ann) Barnett, Keith Barnett, Jenny (Brian) Budny, Scott Barnett, Debbie (Eric) Moore, and ten grandchildren. Also surviving are one sister, Lora McKibbin; a brother-in-law and best friend, Dick Ogden and several nieces, nephews and close friends. Gene was raised in Zeigler, IL by Dallas and Marcelle Barnett. He was a member of Zeigler Christian Church and graduated from Zeigler Community High School where he was very athletic, participating in football, basketball and track. Gene attended the United States Naval Academy and University of Illinois. He then started his lifetime career in Engineering, working at Honeywell, Caterpillar and CEF Industries. Throughout his life he had many achievements to be proud of, however, none compared to his children. Gene's family would like to thank the staff at the Villas of Holly Brook and Transitions Hospice for all the love and care they have shown, not only to "Genie Boy, Papa Gene, Mr. Gene," but also to his family. You are all true angels. "To love a person is to learn the song in their heart, and sing it to them when they have forgotten" - Arne Garborg
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 6, 2020