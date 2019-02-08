Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
(630) 964-9392
DAN GALTO
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/Lisle
5015 Lincoln Ave
Lisle, IL 60532
DAN A. GALTO


1925 - 2019
DAN A. GALTO Obituary
Dan A. Galto, 93, WWII US Amy Veteran of Medford, WI, formerly of Woodridge, at rest February 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Bridget and the late Ruth Edith. Loving father of Maria (Edward) Beuten and Mark. Cherished grandfather of Jeffrey, Christine, and David. Adored great grandfather of Alexis and Haley. Many loving nieces and nephews. Dan was the last of eight children in the Galto family. Funeral services Tuesday February 12 at 10 AM at Blake - Lamb Funeral Home 5015 Lincoln Ave., Lisle. Visitation Monday 4 PM to 8 PM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. For information, call 630-964-9392 or visit www.blake-lambfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 8, 2019
