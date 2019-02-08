|
Dan A. Galto, 93, WWII US Amy Veteran of Medford, WI, formerly of Woodridge, at rest February 5, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Bridget and the late Ruth Edith. Loving father of Maria (Edward) Beuten and Mark. Cherished grandfather of Jeffrey, Christine, and David. Adored great grandfather of Alexis and Haley. Many loving nieces and nephews. Dan was the last of eight children in the Galto family. Funeral services Tuesday February 12 at 10 AM at Blake - Lamb Funeral Home 5015 Lincoln Ave., Lisle. Visitation Monday 4 PM to 8 PM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. For information, call 630-964-9392 or visit www.blake-lambfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 8, 2019