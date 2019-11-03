|
Dan Mamsen, owner for over 51 years of Dan's Auto Repair in Medinah and Roselle, beloved husband of Nancy; devoted father of Craig; loving grandpa of Danny (Maria) and Christine (Matthew) Van Berkum; devoted great-grandfather of Zachary and Kaydance. Funeral Friday, family and friends are invited to gather from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 208 E. Schaumburg Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60194. Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation Thursday 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St. (¾ mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road), Roselle. Flowers are welcomed. For information, 630-889-1700 or www.salernofuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 3, 2019