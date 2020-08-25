1/1
DAN S. CORRENTI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dan Scott Correnti passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at the age of 72. He was born in Rockford, Illinois on September 22, 1947 and has been a resident of Glen Ellyn for nearly 40 years. He is preceded in death by parents Simon Correnti and Geraldine Correnti (Fysh). Loving father of Tracy Hortatsos (Andrew) of Glen Ellyn and Tina Badciong (Chris) of Austin, Texas. Proud grandfather of Alexander Hortatsos, Elaine Hortatsos, Tyler Badciong, Cora Hortatsos and Brooke Badciong. Dear brother of James Correnti (Carol) of Minocqua, Wisconsin and Rick Correnti (Janice) of Rockton, Illinois. Fond uncle to several nieces and nephews and cherished cousin to many. Dan graduated from Boylan Central Catholic High School in 1965. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Platteville at the top of his Engineering class in 1969 with a Bachelor of Science degree. Dan successfully ran his own business, DC Consulting Engineers, Inc., in Elmhurst, IIlinois from 1977 until his retirement in 2015. Dan was highly intellectual and wrote New Physics Frameworkwhich was published in 2012. He continued as an accomplished Trade Journal Author until his last days and penned several technical physics articles, one of which was most recently published in June 2020. The Visitation will be held at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home in Glen Ellyn, Illinois on Friday, August 28th beginning at 10 a.m. with the Memorial Service at 12 p.m. Entombment will follow at Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery in Oakbrook Terrace. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation for the wishes of the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Send Flowers
AUG
28
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
St. Anthony of Padua Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Leonard Memorial Funeral Home - Glen Ellyn
565 Duane St
Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 469-0032
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved