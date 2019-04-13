Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
(847) 891-2900
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
View Map
Service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
7:30 PM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
800 S. Roselle Road
Schaumburg, IL 60193
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DANA MONTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DANA LA MONTE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DANA LA MONTE Obituary
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Funeral Services for Dana La Monte, 92, will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 beginning at 10:00am at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg proceeding to All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 14 from 5:00-8:00pm with a service starting at 7:30pm at the funeral home. Dana was lovingly known as "Big G", her lifelong interests include cooking, playing bingo and cards, and being surrounded by loved ones. Dana was the loving wife of the late Ciro; beloved mother of Susan (Bruce) Meyer and Barbara; proud grandmother of Michael (Jennifer), Matthew (Julia) and Steven; cherished great-grandmother of Cohen, Samantha, Jonas and Maxine; dear friend to many. Dana is preceded in death by her parents and sisters. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dana's name can be made to , and click "Donate." For information call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now