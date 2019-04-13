ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Funeral Services for Dana La Monte, 92, will be held Monday, April 15, 2019 beginning at 10:00am at Michaels Funeral Home & Cremation Care, 800 S. Roselle Rd., Schaumburg proceeding to All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 14 from 5:00-8:00pm with a service starting at 7:30pm at the funeral home. Dana was lovingly known as "Big G", her lifelong interests include cooking, playing bingo and cards, and being surrounded by loved ones. Dana was the loving wife of the late Ciro; beloved mother of Susan (Bruce) Meyer and Barbara; proud grandmother of Michael (Jennifer), Matthew (Julia) and Steven; cherished great-grandmother of Cohen, Samantha, Jonas and Maxine; dear friend to many. Dana is preceded in death by her parents and sisters. She will be missed by all those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dana's name can be made to , and click "Donate." For information call 847-891-2900 or for guestbook visit www.michaelsfh.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary