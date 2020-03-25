|
PALATINE - Funeral Services and Interment for Dane Ershen, 63, will be private. Dane, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 20, 2020. He was born May 9, 1956 in Hazelwood, Missouri to the late Rudie and Ruth Ershen, nee Tannehill. Dane was the beloved husband of Cynthia Marie Ershen, nee Mitchell. His loving children are Ian (Shannon) Ershen, William (Elizabeth) Ershen, Daniel Ershen, and the late Amy Ershen. He was the devoted grandfather of Naven Ershen and Kennedy Grace Ershen. Dane was a veteran of the United States Navy. He attained the rank of ET2 and was a Basic Electronics and Electricity instructor while serving his country for four years. After a 28-year career with AT&T, he retired as the Vice President of Engineering & Operations for the Northeast Region. His colleagues highly respected him for his intelligence and expertise in his field. Dane had a great love for baseball. He was a fanatic life-long fan of the Chicago Cubs, and enjoyed spending time with his family at Wrigley Field. He had the privilege of coaching baseball with the Palatine North Little League, not surprisingly every team Dane coached was named the Cubs. In addition, he was a past president of the Palatine North Little League. Dane was a longtime resident of Virginia Lake Estates. As a beloved member of the association, he was known for his humor, kindness, and charismatic personality. He was an avid sailor and regularly competed in the annual Virginia Lake Regatta. His name appears multiple times as the first place winner on the Men's Sailboat Race trophy. Dane was considered an amateur historian with an extensive knowledge of WWII history. He had 1.9 million followers on Quora, which is a website where followers can ask questions on various topics. In Dane's memory, the family requests that memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church and School, 111 W. Olive St., Arlington Heights, IL 60004.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 25, 2020