Daniel A. Middaugh, 22, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 3, 2019 in Northbrook, IL. He was born February 8, 1996 in Chicago, was formerly of Glenview where he was a 2004 graduate of Glenbrook South High School. Dan was employed in the family business in Glenview called Affordable Hauling and was an accomplished Black Belt in Tae Kwon Do. Surviving are his parents, Jim & Julie Middaugh; brother, Jimmy Middaugh; sister, Natalie Middaugh and his grandmother, Frances Ray. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ted Ray and Austin & Delight Hellstrom. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00m p.m. Monday, February 11, 2019 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Ave. (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) in Libertyville. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 8, 2019