ROLLING MEADOWS - Daniel A. "Danny" Newell, 58, a lifelong resident of Rolling Meadows, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born February 14, 1962, in Arlington Heights, to Jim and the late Nancy (nee Schade) Newell. Danny was the brother of Pam (Bill) Carney, Bob (Patti), and the late Jimmy Newell Jr.; uncle of Mike (Molly), Meghan (Luke), Chris (Erin), Lauren, Stephen, Ryan (Michelle) and Joel; and great-uncle of 2 great-nephews and 1 great-niece. Graveside service Wednesday, 11 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Lung Association
, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601 or http://www.lung.org
. Information, 847-253-0224 or www.Meadowsfh.com
.