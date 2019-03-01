|
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - Daniel B. McCarthy, 48, passed away February 27th 2019. He was the loving father of Jacob T. and Parker J. McCarthy; the beloved son of Margaret M. (nee Dumstorf) and the late Lawrence J., Jr. (2010). Dan was a dear brother to Lawrence J. III, Mike (Mary Beth), Margaret M. (Dave) Osterman, Kevin J., David W. (Kelly), Anne M. (Russ) Stuckl, Robert C., Thomas A. (Nora Kate) and Matthew T. McCarthy. He also leaves many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Dan attended Queen of the Rosary grammar school, Driscoll H.S., and the University of Louisville. He grew up in scouting and became an Eagle Scout. Visitation will be held Sunday March 3rd 4-8pm at Grove Memorial Chapel 1199 S. Arlington Hts Rd, Elk Grove Village. Chapel prayers Monday 9am followed by a 10am Funeral Mass at Queen of the Rosary Church. For more information, call 847-640-0566 or visit www.grovememorialchapel.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2019