Services
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI 53913
(608) 356-6571
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI 53913
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:30 AM
Redlin Funeral Home Inc
401 Madison Ave
Baraboo, WI 53913
DANIEL BONNER DIX Obituary
DES PLAINES - Daniel Bonner Dix passed away peacefully, in his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the age of 64. He was born on October 15, 1954 in Illinois the first born to David and Doris Dix. He grew up on his family's farm in Baraboo, WI. He graduated from Baraboo High School in 1972 and the University of Wisconsin Whitewater. He worked for Herculite Products for the last 15 years as a manager, innovation and technical support. His daughter, Morgan Dix, survives him along with his siblings John (Terry) Dix, Robin (Jeff) Cole, Martha Dix (Jerry O'Donnell) and her daughter Heather and Janet (Matt) Soucek and their children Hannah and George. He is survived by a wonderful extended family in IL, WI and MN. He is also survived by his companion, Jane "Gia" Folmer of Des Plaines, lifelong friends Jeff and Cheryl Voll of Baraboo, WI and many cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his uncle, Richard Dix. He will be remembered for his puns, "Words with Friends" games, and his love of fishing, the "Henry Avenue" parties and his warm smile. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Redlin Funeral Home, 401 Madison Ave., Baraboo, WI. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Walnut Hill Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held in Illinois at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ().
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
