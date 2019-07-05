Daily Herald Obituaries
|
DANIEL BORRERO


1966 - 2019
DANIEL BORRERO Obituary
Daniel Borrero, age 52, passed away Monday June 24, 2019 surrounded by loving family at his home in Joliet. Daniel was an avid weightlifter, loved to work on cars and loved his job of 9 years. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Borrero; dear daughters, Jocelyn and Hannah Borrero; a grandson, Isaiah Daniel; beloved parents, Jose Angel (Nydia) Borrero; brother, David (Lilliam) Borrero; and sister, Meylin (Javier) Rodriguez. Daniel fought hard for 7 years, was a strong family man and was very religious. Cremation rites to be accorded. Cremation entrusted to Anderson Memorial Home, 21131 W Renwick Road, Plainfield, IL 60544, 815-577-5250 or www.andersonmemorialhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 5, 2019
