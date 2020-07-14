Services for Daniel C. Strong, 70, will be private. Interment will be in Windridge Memorial Gardens Cemetery, in Cary. Dan was born and raised in Battle Creek, MI, and passed away on July 10, 2020. He attended Michigan State University and retired from Motorola after 40 years. He was a lifelong Spartan athletics and marching band supporter, who loved people, dogs, and listening to music. Dan was the loving husband of Joanne Strong; father of Leslie (Amos Hanson) Strong and Matt Strong; grandfather of James Strong; brother of Brenda, Doug, and Dave; and beloved uncle, brother-in-law, and neighbor to many more He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ruthe Strong. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you register as an organ donor and consider donating to Gift of Hope (https://www.giftofhope.org/
