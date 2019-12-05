|
Daniel Casimir "Dan" Rajewski, 82, died December 3, 2019. Dan is the beloved husband of Darlene (nee Glenn); loving brother to Alice (the late Marce) Cello; proud father of Tessa (Richard) Pagano, Daniel (Ina) and Kurtis (Sharon) Rajewski; dear stepfather of Dawn Marie (Ken) DeNight and Stacy (Jim) Arns; proud grandfather of Christy, Ashley, Kyle, Matthew, Allyson, William, Jenna, Michael, Kenneth, Cassidy, Tyler, Timothy, Rachael, Jimmy and Jayden; and fond great-grandfather of two. Dan was an Army veteran, he served most of his time at Fort Dix, NJ, having been discharged with the rank of 1st Lieutenant. He was a member of the ROTC and a championship winning football player at Ripon College. After working twenty years in the insurance industry, Dan tested his entrepreneurial spirit by opening his own successful business, Schaumburg Electronics, until his retirement. Dan also was a proud volunteer for the Schaumburg Citizen's Police Academy. He loved his family greatly, and absolutely cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren. Visitation Friday, December 6, 3:00pm until the time of service 7:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Road), Streamwood/Schaumburg. Following services cremation will be private at Countryside Crematory. For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 5, 2019