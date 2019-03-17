|
|
Daniel Charles Joseph Meller, born on June 1st, 1950, passed away peacefully on March 13th, 2019. Beloved father of Daphne (Rick) Hebert, Shannon Meller and Jon Meller. Adored grandfather of Taran, Dee and Lilith. Former spouse of Marilyn. Partner of Sherri Olefsky. Dan was an avid computer geek, music lover and supportive father who will be missed. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, March 18th, 3 PM - 6 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E Northwest Highway, Palatine. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan's name may be made to the Chicago Zoological Society. Information, 847-359-8020 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 17, 2019