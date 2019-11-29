Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory
1640 S Greenmeadows Blvd. at Barrington Road
Streamwood, IL 60107
(630) 289-8054
Daniel Christopher George, 64, of Schaumburg for 31 years, formerly of Nova Scotia Canada passed away peacefully November 26, 2019. Dan was the beloved husband of Amy (nee Boman); loving father of Daniel William, John Henry (Helen Kurtz), Elizabeth Marie, James Nicholas, Sarah Michelle, Hannah Pearl, Chloe Patricia, Joseph Patrick and Zachary Quinn George; proud grandfather of Evelyn Mae and Audrey Isle George; cherished son of the late James and Margaret George; dear brother of 3 sisters and 5 brothers. Dan has now joined his brother Mark in the afterlife. Dan enjoyed bird watching, fishing and the outdoors. He was a fan of the Beatles. Visitation Friday, November 29, 4:00pm - 8:00pm at Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd (at Barrington Road) Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Saturday, 9:15am to St. Hubert Church Mass 10:00a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. For information 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 29, 2019
