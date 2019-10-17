|
LOMBARD - Daniel DiVito, 63, at rest September 29th after a long illness. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Amatore); loving father of Richard (Lori) and Danielle (Scot) Liptak; fond stepfather of Henry (Theresa) Lazzaro and Gina (Armando) Regalado; devoted grandfather of 11; loving son of the late Edward and Lorraine (nee Baldwin); dear brother of John, Barbara Whalen, Kathleen (Joseph) Johnson, David and the late Thomas, Richard and Michael. Dan grew up In West Chicago and attended Benjamin Elementary and West Chicago Community High School. What can be said about Danny DiVito* He was larger than life and filled any room with laughter. He would give you the shirt off his back if he thought you needed it. Dan was universally loved by all who knew him; a wonderful father and husband, and a great brother. Dan was a trucker by trade and a lover of life. He was big into music and knew the songs of his era like the back of his hand. Dan was big, boisterous, loud, and, often, inappropriate, but no one ever doubted his good intentions. He was a loyal friend, a fearsome enemy and an unforgettable character who will be greatly missed. Per Dan's wishes, there will be no visitation. Mass will be held Saturday, October 19th 10am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1025 E. Madison, Lombard.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 17, 2019