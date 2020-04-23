|
|
WEST DUNDEE - Daniel E. "Dan" Atkinson, age 83, formerly of Schaumburg, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020. Daniel was born in Chicago on April 4, 1937 and was the son of the late William and Dorothy (nee O'Connell). On Sept. 17, 1966 he married the love of his life and best friend Mary (nee Kattner). Daniel worked at Thompson Steel before his retirement in 2001. Daniel enjoyed playing golf, watching the White Sox and Bears, and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 53 years; Mary, his children; David (Catherine), Richard (Kelly) and Therese (Alan) Kortas, his grandchildren; Daniel, Caroline, Elisabeth and Leah. Other survivors include his brother; John (Elaine), many nieces and nephews, and countless friends. In addition to his parents, Daniel was preceded in death by his siblings; Dorothy, William, Kay and Mary Ellen. Visitation and services will be private. Private family burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when large gatherings will be allowed. Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com. For info, please call 847-426-3436.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 23, 2020